Ronan Keating sets pulses racing with cheeky 'out of the shower' snap Ronan's wife Storm shared the topless snap of her husband on Instagram

Storm Keating was the envy of her fans as she posted an Instagram photo of her hunky husband Ronan. The new mum, who gave birth to the couple's first child in April, shared a cheeky close-up of the singer's chiselled torso as he was coming out of the shower. "And he says he needs to get into shape for #BZ25 next year... what the???!!!" Storm captioned the photo. The TV producer added the hashtags, "#LooksFairlyInShapeToMe #SneakySnap #OutOfTheShower" while also referencing Boyzone's 25th anniversary next year.

The photo went down a treat with fans, not surprisingly, with many commenting on Ronan's fit physique. "Keep em coming, can't quite make up my mind! A few more might help!" joked one fan. "Oh my days I've died and gone to heaven! THANK YOU stormy from one very jealous hot under the collar fan!!!!" another wrote. "Holy blooming Moly!!!" posted one ecstatic follower. "It's suddenly getting hot in here!!!! Perfection full stop!!!"

In May, Ronan and his fellow bandmates confirmed they would be reuniting for their 25th anniversary next year. A post on their official Instagram account read: "2018 will see Boyzone celebrate their 25th anniversary! That's something that Ronan, Keith, Mikey & Shane are incredibly proud of. Plans are being hatched for new music and lots of touring throughout the year. But next year still seems a long way off so in case you can't wait, the Boyz are hitting the road for some exclusive UK shows later this summer. Dates and ticketing details will be announced here soon... #boyzone2017."

The youngest puddner and I watching the sea #cooperkeating #simplethings #happiness A post shared by Ronan Keating (@rokeating) on Aug 13, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

Meanwhile Ronan, 40, is adjusting to life as a dad-of-four. The When You Say Nothing At All singer welcomed his fourth child – and first with wife Storm – in April. The couple revealed their son's name the day after the birth, writing: "We've finally all agreed on a name. Introducing: Cooper Archer Uechtritz KEATING." Ronan also has three older children with his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly – Jack, 18, Missy, 16, and 11-year-old Ali.