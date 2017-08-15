Jools and Jamie Oliver's daughter Daisy is all grown up – see the rare snap here The stunning teenager posted for a photo with mum Jools

Jools and Jamie Oliver often take to social media to share sweet snippets of their family life, but rarely do they post photos of their teenage daughters, Poppy, 15, and 14-year-old Daisy. However, on Tuesday, doting mum Jools couldn’t resist sharing a selfie taken with her second oldest, Daisy – and the pair looked more like sisters than mother and daughter. Daisy, who looked cool in a navy sweatshirt, held onto her camera phone to take the photo with her mum, who looked younger than her years in a stylish striped T-shirt and denim dungarees. "Mood," she captioned the photo.

Jools Oliver and 14-year-old Daisy looked stunning as they posed for a selfie

Jools and Jamie, who are also parents to Petal, eight, Buddy, six, and one-year-old River, have been making most of having their children off school for the summer, and are currently holidaying in Cornwall. In July, the family enjoyed another beach holiday, where Jools revealed on social media that it had been a "privilege" to spend time with her two oldest daughters.

It's been an absolute Privilege spending time with our eldest two daughters they really are such gorgeous company! Thank heaven for holidays! Time is passing by so fast and it's sometimes shocking how little time we get to spend with them as school seems to swallow and consume them! So proud ❤️ happy hols xxx A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on Jul 29, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Jools has been enjoying spending some quality time with her older two children this summer

The Littlebird designer shared a candid snapshot of Daisy walking along the beach, writing next to it: "It's been an absolute Privilege spending time with our eldest two daughters they really are such gorgeous company! Thank heaven for holidays! Time is passing by so fast and it's sometimes shocking how little time we get to spend with them as school seems to swallow and consume them! So proud. Happy hols xxx."

The Oliver family have been enjoying beach holidays throughout the summer

Jamie, meanwhile, admitted that when it comes to parenting his older children, he would only give himself a six out of ten. The TV chef told The Telegraph: "It's a struggle with nappies all over the house and stair gates, we've got three sets of kids – we've got teenagers so that's revision, hormones, the whole thing," he said. "I'd give myself a six out of ten as a dad to teenagers. I don't think I'm very good to be honest. And they're girls, which is really hard and they're not interested in much I've got to offer. And then the other are six and eight and I'm pretty good at that. And then one is a baby and we're back on the beginning."