Barack Obama's anti-racism tweet is the most liked in history The former US president took to Twitter in the aftermath of Charlottesville

A tweet shared by Barack Obama in the aftermath of the violent Charlottesville protests has become the most liked Twitter post ever. The tweet quoted the late South African president Nelson Mandela, and was accompanied by a photo of Mr Obama smiling with a group of children from different racial backgrounds. It read: "No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin or his background or his religion." It has been liked nearly three million times since it was posted on 13 August, following the attack in Virginia.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) 13 August 2017

Former US leader Barack followed up the tweet with two more passages taken from Mr Mandela's autobiography Long Walk To Freedom: "People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love. For love comes more naturally to the human heart that its opposite."

Mr Obama's message overtook a tweet posted by Ariana Grande expressing her sorrow following the Manchester terror attack in May. It set the new record at around 1am GMT, with more than 2.73 million likes, according to Twitter.

President Donald Trump has come under fire following the Charlottesville protest

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has come under fire for his delayed response in condemning white supremacists after the violent unrest in Charlottesville, which saw a white supremacist drive his car into a group of protestors, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others. One day after the event, the President denounced "the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups", but on Tuesday he staged a press conference blaming "many sides" for Saturday's violence and stating that some of those at the rally were "fine people".

The right-wing march had been organised to protest against the proposed removal of a statue of General Robert E Lee, who commanded the pro-slavery Confederate forces during the American Civil War. The event drew white supremacy groups, and violence broke out after they were confronted by anti-racism groups.