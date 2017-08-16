Shawn Mendes reveals the best advice he’s received from Taylor Swift

When Shawn Mendes opened for Taylor Swift during her 1989 World Tour in 2015, he received more than just a steady gig. The 19-year-old singer told VMAN magazine that the pop star gave him some solid career and life advice while on the road. "She told me not to be afraid to go out on stage because everyone in the stadium came to have fun. This is not a judging contest, this is a concert," he recalled.

The teen has also found a mentor in his idol John Mayer. The singers have established a close bond over the years, so much so, Shawn says that John is the first person he calls when he feels overwhelmed. "He’s a dude I can call, for him to be like, 'Hey man, how’s life? You’re going be fine.' And my anxiety levels down to a one instead of a 55. That’s something that's really nice," he once told People.

When asked about the pressure to live up to his pop star status, he told VMAN: "I didn’t go into this to become that. I think it's not about what you say; it’s about what you do." Shawn added: "During crazy times, I just hold back. People are so quick to jump on something or rip it apart. There’s so much negativity on social media, I don’t want to add to that."

Milan, see you this Saturday at 6.30pm Emporio Armani Milano! Go to @armani for more. A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on Jun 15, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

The former Vine star is currently touring his second studio album Illuminate and dabbling in modelling after signing with Wilhelmina Models. As the face of Armani's new touchscreen watch, Shawn walked his first runway during the fashion house's presentation at Milan Fashion Week in June.