Hockey mum Celine Dion shows off dance moves at son's game

There’s no denying that Celine Dion is her son René-Charles Angelil’s biggest cheerleader! The Grammy winner proved to be the ultimate hockey mum on Monday, August 14 attending her firstborn’s U16 Jr. Golden Knights game in Quebec. The 49-year-old stepped out with her six-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson to support René as he played. While at the game, Celine, who was sporting her son’s jersey, showed off her dance moves cheering on the 16-year-old. The mum-of-three also posed for selfies with fans, including Instagram user maxii.milien, who shared photos of the singer.

Hockey mom Céline Dion cheering for her son is exactly the pick-me-up we all need this week. pic.twitter.com/NPSZgAZxQs — Chris Hanna (@Chris_Hanna) August 15, 2017

Earlier this year, Celine opened up to Entertainment Tonight about life as a single mum, following the 2016 death of her beloved husband René Angélil. "I feel stronger," the Because You Loved Me singer admitted. "He gave me the rest of him. I feel stronger. I step forward. I say what I mean. I mean what I say. I stand up for my kids and I feel like I'm the leader of the family."