LazyTown's Stefán Karl Stefánsson – aka Robbie Rotten – shares positive cancer update The Icelandic TV star, 42, has revealed he is free of cancer metastases

Stefán Karl Stefánsson has given fans a very positive update in his health battle, revealing that he is free of cancer metastases. The LazyTown actor, who is best known for playing Robbie Rotten on the children's TV show, shared his news on his GoFundMe page, clarifying that he is not free from the disease, but he has made significant progress. "So, there is a little misunderstanding going on, but still there is a good reason to celebrate life," wrote Stefan. "I have been asked by hundreds of people tonight if it's true that I'm free of cancer. This is one of those questions I don't really know how to answer."

He added: "That we will not know in the coming weeks or months, that's just how Cholangiocarcinoma of Bile Duct cancer works, you simply don't know. I'm free of any cancer metastases right now after undergoing a very successful liver surgery in June this year performed by one of the best liver surgery team in the world, Kristin Huld Haraldsdottir and Sigurdur Blöndal at the Icelandic University Hospital.

Stefan is best known for playing Robbie Rotten in LazyTown

Stefan thanks fans for his birthday wishes

"In the surgery, they managed to find the third metastases and remove it, something they noticed by putting the sonar to my liver during surgery. So, I'm taken care of by the best, and thanks you all, my amazing fans out there, with your prayers and support I'm able to get the best medicine available and the home care I need to stay strong and healthy."

But Stefan, who said he even plans to go back on stage at Iceland's National Theatre later this month for ten shows, emphasised: "Having said that; I'm NOT free of the danger yet – but I'm free of the metastases. I have refused any further adjuvant therapy, chemo or radiation, since there is less than 3 per cent chance of it making any difference, but more likely it will make me more and more sick. So, if it comes back, if we are looking at another metastases, we will try surgery or nothing at all."

The 42-year-old actor concluded his post by thanking his fans and GoFundMe supporters, even teasing that he has "a little secret project" in the pipeline. Stefan was sadly diagnosed with cancer in September 2016. He has since gone through several rounds of surgery and chemo. In June, his wife Steinunn revealed that the actor has stage-four cancer and that his "candle burns quickly".