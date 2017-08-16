Game of Thrones season seven episode six accidentally shown early on HBO Spain Game of Thrones' latest episode has leaked online after HBO Spain aired it early

The new episode of Game of Thrones, which is due to air on Monday morning in the UK, has accidentally been leaked by HBO Spain after they showed it early. The popular fan account for the fantasy series confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: "Yes, Episode 6 of #GameofThrones has leaked, thanks to HBOSpain. Please use caution on social media- spoilers/images are popping up already."

Fans of the show were quick to joke over the leak, with one writing: "HBO be like: Hackers can't leak the episode if we leak it ourselves. #GameofThrones #GameOfThronesLeak," while another added: "You don't need hacks to filtrate episodes of #GoTS7 when you have HBO Spain releasing the Episode 6. @GameOfThrones @HBO WHAT A DISASTER!"

Episode six has been leaked

The mishap has shortly followed a hack of HBO's data, in which unaired episodes for series including Insecure, Silicon Valley and Curb Your Enthusiasm were stolen, along with an episode of Game of Thrones which was soon leaked online following the hack. Responding to the hack, a statement from HBO reads: "We are not in communication with the hacker and we're not going to comment every time a new piece of information is released. It has been widely reported that there was a cyber incident at HBO. The hacker may continue to drop bits and pieces of stolen information in an attempt to generate media attention. That's a game we're not going to participate in."

HBO was also hacked earlier this month

The hackers originally emailed several journalists which a message following the hack, which read; "Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What’s its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and Game of Thrones! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling."