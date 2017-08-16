Chris Brown recalls the night he physically assaulted Rihanna The American rapper said he felt like a "monster" after the incident

Chris Brown has spoken in detail about the night he physically assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna. The 28-year-old revealed in his new documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life, that he had first met Rihanna when he was 15, and she was 16, and that they quickly fell in love. However, he said their romance started going downhill when he told her he had slept with an employee prior to their relationship – something he had previously denied to her.

"My trust totally was lost with her," Chris said. "She hated me after that. I tried everything, she didn't care. She just didn't trust me after that. From there, it just went downhill because there were too many verbal fights, physical fights as well. Mutual sides. We would fight each other. She would hit me, I would hit her, and it was never ok."

Chris Brown has spoken candidly about his 2009 assault on Rihanna

The infamous assault took place in 2009, when the couple were travelling back from a party where Rihanna had spotted the other woman. She also found texts from her on his phone, which led to them "arguing and arguing and arguing" in the car. "I remember she was trying to kick me. It was just her just being upset," he said. "But then I really hit her. With a closed fist, like I punched her and it busted her lip. And when I saw it I was in shock. Why the hell did I hit her? From there, she just spit in my face, spit blood in my face, so it enraged me even more. It was a real fight in a car."

Chris said the former couple had a volatile relationship

Chris received five years' probation and a community service order for the assault, which he said left him feeling like a "monster". Of the police photograph of Rihanna that showed her facial injuries, he said: "I look back at that picture and I'm like, 'That's not me, bro'. I hate it to this day. That's going to haunt me forever."

