A special benefit concert has been planned to reopen Manchester Arena in September, and Noel Gallagher confirming that he will headline the event. Other acts who have signed up to perform include The Courteeners and Blossoms, Rick Astley and Tony Walsh.

Taking to his Twitter account, Noel posted a message which read: "Saturday 9th September, Manchester Arena will reopen with a special benefit concert to honour those impacted by May's atrocities… All profits from the concert will raise money for the Manchester Memorial Fund, a charitable trust overseen by the Lord Mayor of Manchester which will go towards establishing a permanent memorial for the victims of the 22nd May attack." Noel also shared a link to the ticket site, writing: "WE ARE MANCHESTER."

Manchester Arena has been closed since the devastating attack back in May, in which 22 people were killed. Deputy leader of Manchester City Council, Sue Murphy, said: "No-one will ever forget the terrible events of 22 May but Manchester has reacted with love, solidarity and a determination to continue doing the things which make this such a vibrant city. We welcome the reopening of the arena, a major venue which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors, as a powerful symbol of this defiant and resilient spirit."

Noel's brother, Liam Gallagher, performed at the One Love Manchester concert just a few days after the attack took place, and criticised Noel for being unable to perform. At the time, he tweeted: "Manchester I'd like to apologise for my brother's absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe… Noel's out of the… country weren't we all love get on a [expletive] plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad [expletive]."