Gary Barlow and lookalike son Daniel pose shirtless in rare photo together Gary posted a sweet tribute to his oldest child to mark his 17th birthday

Gary Barlow's teenage son Daniel is his dad's double! On Tuesday, Gary, who rarely shares photos of his children out of the spotlight, marked his oldest child's 17th birthday by posting a photo of the pair. Unsurprisingly, the photo, in which the father-son duo are posing shirtless, went down a treat with fans. "Oh my gosh, how you've grown. Look like your dad. Happy birthday Daniel," one wrote. Another observed: "Garry, he looks like you when you started Take That." A third added: "He looks like the young Gary Barlow that was on my walls when I was 17!! He is the image of you @officialgarybarlow!! Happy Birthday Daniel Barlow."

Happy 17th Birthday Daniel Barlow A post shared by Gary Barlow (@officialgarybarlow) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

Gary Barlow's son looks just like his dad!

Daniel is the son of Gary and his wife of 17 years, Dawn. They are also the proud parents to 15-year-old Emily, and eight-year-old Daisy. In 2012, Gary and Dawn sadly lost their fourth child, a daughter named Poppy who was delivered stillborn. To mark Father's Day back in June, Daniel once again made an appearance on his dad's social media in a happy black-and-white photo of the entire family, causing one fan to remark: "Your son looks like he can start his own boyband."

Happy Father's Day #family A post shared by Gary Barlow (@officialgarybarlow) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:34am PDT

Gary is the proud dad to three children

At the beginning of the month, meanwhile, Gary paid tribute to his daughter Emily, crediting her artistic abilities as a photographer. The Take That singer shared a beautifully lit black-and-white self-portrait that Emily had taken – and fans were quick to let her know just how talented she was.

The picture, which was captioned: "Photographer and lighting director Emily Barlow!," received an outpour of praise, with one follower writing: "She's got talent," while another noted: "Lovely picture, very talented young lady Emily, but Gary is a photogenic man and that picture is amazing." A third commented: "Beautiful shot. She's got a possible future there! X"