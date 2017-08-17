Drake’s eight-year Billboard Hot 100 record comes to an end

Drake’s impressive run on the Billboard Hot 100 chart has come to an end. The Toronto born rapper had consistently held a spot on the prestigious list since 2009, and became the first artist ever to do so. After an unprecedented 431 consecutive weeks on top, his newest hit Signs slipped off the charts this week, breaking his history-making streak.

He first charted back in 2009 with his debut hit Best I Ever Had. Most recently, the OVO creator made his mark with the track Passionfruit, off his album More Life. During his reign, the 30-year-old broke his own record for the most entries on Hot 100 by any single artist in one week. Despite losing the Billboard crown, Drake’s career is showing no signs of slowing down. He just opened a clothing store at Yorkdale Mall in Toronto and it’s been revealed that he’s working on launching his second restaurant in his beloved hometown. Also, in perhaps the most Canadian news ever, celebrated author Margaret Atwood mentioned during a Boston Review interview with fellow writer Junot Díaz that she’d love to see Drake make a cameo in the second season of The Handmaid’s Tale, the TV adaptation of her 1985 dystopian novel.

Junot, who had previously referred to Margaret and Drake as Canada’s "two global superstars" during their chat, pressed on. "I just think that, Canada – I'll say this to the whole nation – you are missing a great opportunity to put these two folks together. Have you listened to his music? Do you have any opinions?” he asked.

She continued: "I'll drop that notion into the ear of Bruce Miller, the showrunner, and see what he can do with that, because of course the show is filmed in Toronto." And who would the Hotline Bling singer play? "Maybe Drake could help smuggle someone?" she said, referring to the people in the fictional story who help prisoners of Gilead escape.