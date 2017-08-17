Kim Kardashian confirms that she and Kanye West are 'trying' for a third child

Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West are in the process of expanding their family. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said that she and the Famous rapper are "trying" for a third child. "I hope so," Kim, 36, responded when asked if she and her 40-year-old husband would grow their family.

"There have been a lot of things said and Kanye and I have not confirmed anything. We’re definitely trying. We are hoping so.” The KKW beauty founder and Kanye are parents to four-year-old North and one-year-old Saint West. In June, TMZ reported that the business mogul and her husband struck an agreement with a surrogacy agency and were moving forward with the process – after a procedure to help the reality TV star carry another baby was unsuccessful.

Earlier this year, Kim was vocal about her desire to expand her family and the challenges she would face during a high-risk pregnancy - as a result of her placenta accreta. "Kanye and I have always talked about having more kids, but after what I went through in Paris, the urgency is even greater,” she said during an episode of the E! series. "I can’t carry any more kids…it’s the worst. It’s not going to be happy for me."

Kim added: "I had a full break down. Kanye and I are going to look into other options and see what we are comfortable with. After talking to Kanye …I always knew surrogacy was an option, now it’s my reality. Whatever is meant to be will be."