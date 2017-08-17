Mila Kunis celebrates 34th birthday with Ashton Kutcher and their kids in Budapest

Mila Kunis celebrated her birthday family style! The actress and her husband Ashton Kutcher were spotted at a dinner ringing in her 34th birthday on Monday, August 14 during their trip to Budapest. The mom-of-two and Ashton, 39, were photographed dining at the Vintage Garden restaurant in Hungary’s capital city.

Na ki ünnepelte nálunk a születésnapját?🎂😉😘 #milakunis #hbdaymila #ashtonkutcher #budapest #vintagegarden #restaurant #bistro A post shared by Vintage Garden Döme (@vintagegardenbistro) on Aug 14, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

"Who celebrated our birthday with us #milakunis #hbdaymila #ashtonkutcher #vintagegarden #restaurant #bistro," the photo of the That 70s Show co-stars smiling with another couple was captioned. The pair, who tied the knot in 2015, were joined by their children, two-year-old daughter Wyatt and nine-month-old son Dimitri.

Mila and Ashton watched Wiz Khalifa's set during the 2017 Sziget Festival

Mila and Ashton have been spending the summer in Hungary while the actress films The Spy Who Dumped Me with Justin Theroux. Over the weekend, the Hollywood stars were joined by Jennifer Aniston’s leading man as they sat on a scaffolding and watched rapper Wiz Khalifa’s set during the 2017 Sziget Festival.