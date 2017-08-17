Taylor Swift gives generous donation to mark win in sexual assault trial Taylor Swift donated money to the charity, which helps with abuse and sexual assault

Taylor Swift has donated a "generous" sum of money to Mariska Hargitay's Joyful Heart Foundation following her victory in the sexual assault case against radio DJ David Mueller. Maile M. Zambuto, the CEO of the foundation - which aims to prevent child abuse, domestic abuse and sexual assault – said: "Taylor is aware of the Joyful Heart Foundation and follows our work. Her team got in touch with me and we talked a lot about her commitment, all along throughout this ordeal, to wanting to be of service to survivors."

READ: Taylor Swift wins sexual assault case against ex-DJ

Taylor donated money to the charity

Although the exact amount of money was kept private, Maile confirmed that it was an "extremely generous financial investment in the movement to end sexual violence". Mariska, who plays Olivia Benson in Law & Order SVU, added: "I hope that Taylor’s very public experience - and her decision to speak out - not only helps empower other victims to speak up and take action, but offers them solidarity. I'm honoured by her dedication and commitment to these issues, and I'm deeply grateful for her support of the Joyful Heart Foundation."

READ: Taylor Swift court battle: Judge throws out DJ’s case against singer

Taylor recently won a sexual assault case

After Taylor was awarded $1 after David was found guilty of assault and battery, she released a statement which read: "I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organisations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves." She also thanked the judge and jury for their "careful consideration".