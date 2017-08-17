Malala Yousafzai is going to Oxford University! The 20-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner will study PPE

Congratulations to Malala Yousafzai! The 20-year-old female education activist has been accepted at Oxford University. Malala took to Twitter to share a photo of her university status application which read: "Congratulations! You place at Oxford University O33 for Philosophy, Politics and Economics L0V0 has been confirmed." She also tweeted: "So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students - the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead!"

Malala will be enrolled at Lady Margaret Hall – the first Oxford University college to educate women. Speaking to Newsweek earlier this year, Malala admitted that the university application process was the "hardest" interview she had ever done. "I just get scared when I think of the interview. I don't want to think back," she said.

Malala was met with praise and well wishes from her followers, including some of her celebrity supporters. J. K. Rowling replied, "Congratulations, Malala! X" while actor Douglas Booth also wrote: "Congratulations!" Malala's tweet was liked more than 101,000 times within the first five hours of her posting it.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner is currently living in Birmingham with her family. In 2012, she was nearly killed by the Taliban in Pakistan for campaigning for girls' rights to education. She had written an anonymous diary about life under Taliban rule. One day on her way home from school, Malala was shot in the head after militants boarded her school bus and opened fire. Two of her school friends were also wounded.

"When I survived the attack and when I woke up in the hospital, my mind was very, very clear, that this life is for a cause," she told Newsweek. "This is a second life, and it is given to me for something greater than what I was before." In April, Malala was made the youngest ever UN Messenger of Peace.