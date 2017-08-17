Scarlett Moffatt delights fans with throwback photos from ballroom dancing days There are now calls for the Gogglebox star to join Strictly…

Fans are calling for Scarlett Moffatt to join the Strictly Come Dancing line-up after she shared two throwback photos taken during her days as a competitive dancer. The former Gogglebox star uploaded two snapshots to her Instagram page, showing her in ballroom gowns and looking super tanned as she poses for the camera. Alongside the post, she wrote: "Strictly Come Dancing line up has got me reminiscing #strictly #love #dancing."

Strictly come dancing line up has got me reminiscing #strictly #love #dancing A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) on Aug 16, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

Scarlett Moffatt shared two throwback photos from her days as a dancer

Her fans couldn't get enough of the images, and pleaded with the 26-year-old to sign up to the BBC competition. "I got excited there and thought you were doing it!! Man!!" one wrote. Another added: "You should get on it. Be great to see you reliving your past that you were so clearly very talented at." A third described Scarlett as their "dream contestant" on Strictly.

Susan Calman was the ninth Strictly star to be announced

So far, nine celebrity contestants have been revealed for Strictly 2017, with Scottish comedian Susan Calman the latest star to be announced. Speaking about her participation in the show, Susan said: "Being on Strictly is a dream come true. Finally I can reveal all the moves I've been practising in my kitchen to the nation. I am an enthusiastic home dancer and now on Saturday night I'll be dancing on other people's homes in a (hopefully) entertaining way. I am terrified but excited to start my Strictly journey."

Strictly will begin again on BBC One in September. It will be the first series without Len Goodman on the judging panel; Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel Horwood will instead by joined by international ballroom champion Shirley Ballas in the head judge role.