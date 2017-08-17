Jamie Oliver shocked as he shares photo of his teenage daughters The Olivers are currently enjoying a holiday in Cornwall

Jamie Oliver's teenage girls are growing up fast! The proud dad took to Instagram on Thursday to share his disbelief that Poppy, 15, and Daisy, 14, are close to overtaking their mum Jools in the height department. The picture shows Jools with her arms around her two eldest daughters, while carrying little River on her front. All three ladies are summer-ready in sunglasses, with Poppy and Daisy also sporting braids in their hair. "I can't believe my girls are nearly as tall as mum @joolsoliver already?!?!" Jamie wrote. "And my little boy is all smiles, well as long as he gets fed on time… Nothing better than simple family time, I love it… Have a great day guys jo x x x."

The Olivers have been making the most of the school summer holidays by enjoying a break together in Cornwall; earlier this week, Jamie posed for a snapshot with the couple's two other children, Petal, eight, and six-year-old Buddy. It seems the family have spent the majority of their time at the beach, with Jools sharing a series of photographs with fans showing her brood playing in the sand.

It's clear that the Olivers are an incredibly close family, with Jamie and Jools both doting on their five children. Jamie, 42, surprised fans recently, though, when he admitted he would only give himself six out of ten when it comes to parenting his eldest two. "I don't think I'm very good to be honest," he told the Telegraph. "And they're girls, which is really hard and they're not interested in much I've got to offer. And then the others are six and eight and I'm pretty good at that. And then one is a baby and we're back on the beginning."