Michelle Keegan opens up about 'best' surprise 30th birthday in Majorca The actress' husband Mark Wright organised the surprise holiday

Michelle Keegan was away from her family and friends on her actual 30th birthday, so it seems only fitting that she was treated to a big, surprise celebration when she was reunited with her loved ones. The actress' husband Mark Wright organised a special weekend for her in Majorca, arranging for all of Michelle's favourite people to join her abroad.

Writing in her HELLO! Online blog, Michelle revealed: "I thought I was going away to Mallorca with Mark because he had a gig there, but little did I know that a big surprise party had been planned for me! So we flew over, and I thought I would just chill at the pool while Mark was DJing. When we got there and checked in, I walked out to the pool area and got a huge shock to discover my brother, cousin and my group of girlfriends were waiting for me!"

Mark organised a surprise party for Michelle in Majorca

Mark insists move to Hollywood won't affect his marriage

Michelle added: "We had the best weekend! It felt like I had gone back ten years and celebrating my 20th not my 30th ahahah! We sat round the pool during the day listening to music and playing pool games with the girls and then in the evening we went to Portals as a big group and watched all the super yachts come in at sunset."

"We had the best weekend!" she wrote in her blog

The former soap star was in South Africa for her actual birthday at the end of June. Mark, 30, flew out to visit her while she was filming Our Girl, the BBC drama in which she plays Lance Corporal Georgie Lane. "I have had the odd day off here and there, and Mark came over to visit too, we enjoyed visiting vineyards, eating out and exploring Cape Town," she wrote in her blog. "I had a great 30th birthday out in South Africa, and I'm hoping to catch up with all my nearest and dearest when I am back soon. Basically, I am going to milk this 30th and make it last about 6 months ha!"