Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's raucous night out in Portugal The This Morning presenter shared a hilarious video on Snapchat

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield spend most days sitting side-by-side on the sofa of This Morning, but it seems the best friends even holiday together. Phil has shared hilarious posts on Snapchat, giving fans a glimpse into their raucous night out in Portugal. The presenters are currently holidaying in the Algarve with their partners and children, but on Wednesday evening, Holly and Phil enjoyed an adults-only meal out.

The pair were joined by their spouses, Dragon's Den star Peter Jones and The Chase's Bradley Walsh as they had dinner in a restaurant. Phil was seen passing around a tray of shots, with his wife Stephanie saying she was "on it". "That's just for me, that's great, that's sensational," joked Bradley.

Holly accidentally knocks over the drinks

Holly, who looked glamorous in a red Ellie Lines dress, was seen nursing a large glass of white wine at the other end of the table. As she took a shot and slid the tray back to Phil, she accidentally knocked the remaining glasses over, spilling the drinks onto the table. "Holly Willoughby spilled the whole…!" Phil was heard shouting as his co-presenter giggled and rushed over to help clear up the mess.

The TV presenter rushes to clear up the mess

The best friends have been enjoying their summer in Portugal, with Phil sharing another picture of the pair toasting to their holidays. "Reunited," he wrote on Snapchat. This isn't the first time Holly and Phil have chosen to spend their summers together. Last year, they again holidayed in Portugal.

The co-stars often spend their summers together

Speaking to Radio 1 host Nick Grimshaw on his breakfast show, Holly, 36, has said: "I do think that when we would bump into people, we went to Portugal, and when people would see us in a bar they'd all be looking at us as if it go, 'Oh my God, are you like actually together in real life?' I'd be like, 'No! It's just a coincidence that we're away." She added: "He has been holidaying in Portugal for years, and I've been going the last few years so we tend to accidentally bump into each other… not that accidentally."