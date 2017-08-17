Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are returning to This Morning! Have you missed Holly and Phil on your screens?!

Philip Schofield has confirmed when he and his co-host, Holly Willoughby, will be returning to This Morning after the pair have enjoyed a long summer break from the breakfast show. When a fan tweeted: "I don't like This Morning without @schofe :(," Phil replied: "Sept 4th, with smiling face and thumbs up emojis. Fans were quick to respond to the news, with one writing: "Handy, got that whole week booked off work and nothing planned. Know what I'll be doing now," while another added: "Normal service shall resume. Hoorah!"

Holly and Phil will return to This Morning in September

During his time away from the show, Phillip has enjoyed a holiday with his wife, Stephanie, and shared a rare snap of her on Instagram. In the photo, the pair are dressed in white T-shirts and sunglasses as they drank wine. He captioned the sweet snap: "Me and my girl." The pair have been married since 1993 and have two children together, Molly, 24, and Ruby, 21.

Home from the most incredible week... leaping into the next 10 years... love you baby! #weddinganniversary #10years #decade #loveandlaughter A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Aug 4, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

Meanwhile, Holly celebrated her tenth wedding anniversary with her husband, Dan Baldwin. The mum-of-three shared a photo of the pair leaping into the sea while on holiday, and wrote: "Home from the most incredible week... leaping into the next 10 years... love you baby! #weddinganniversary #10years #decade #loveandlaughter." Holly previously spoke about her wedding day on the ITV daytime show, saying: "Everybody says pace yourself, enjoy it, take a moment to stand in the corner of the marquee and take a look at everybody. Remember those small moments, take a moment with your husband to look at everybody so you remember that day because it goes so fast and it is one of the best days of your life. I know it's a cliché but it absolutely is."