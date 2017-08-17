Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are returning to This Morning!
Have you missed Holly and Phil on your screens?!
Philip Schofield has confirmed when he and his co-host, Holly Willoughby, will be returning to This Morning after the pair have enjoyed a long summer break from the breakfast show. When a fan tweeted: "I don't like This Morning without @schofe :(," Phil replied: "Sept 4th, with smiling face and thumbs up emojis. Fans were quick to respond to the news, with one writing: "Handy, got that whole week booked off work and nothing planned. Know what I'll be doing now," while another added: "Normal service shall resume. Hoorah!"
READ: Phillip Schofield shares hilarious video from daughter's university graduation
Holly and Phil will return to This Morning in September
During his time away from the show, Phillip has enjoyed a holiday with his wife, Stephanie, and shared a rare snap of her on Instagram. In the photo, the pair are dressed in white T-shirts and sunglasses as they drank wine. He captioned the sweet snap: "Me and my girl." The pair have been married since 1993 and have two children together, Molly, 24, and Ruby, 21.
READ: Pilates coach Lynne Robinson talks training Holly Willoughby into her fabulous figure
Meanwhile, Holly celebrated her tenth wedding anniversary with her husband, Dan Baldwin. The mum-of-three shared a photo of the pair leaping into the sea while on holiday, and wrote: "Home from the most incredible week... leaping into the next 10 years... love you baby! #weddinganniversary #10years #decade #loveandlaughter." Holly previously spoke about her wedding day on the ITV daytime show, saying: "Everybody says pace yourself, enjoy it, take a moment to stand in the corner of the marquee and take a look at everybody. Remember those small moments, take a moment with your husband to look at everybody so you remember that day because it goes so fast and it is one of the best days of your life. I know it's a cliché but it absolutely is."
Latest comments