Fans urge Ayda Field's mum to join Strictly following this hilarious photo – see it here Ayda's mum, Gwen Field, delighted fans after posing in a blue ball gown

There is no mistaking where Ayda Field has got her sense of humour from! On Thursday, the Loose Women panelist delighted fans after posting a hilarious photo on her Instagram account of her mum, Gwen Field. In the picture, Gwen is wearing a blue ball gown, and it is indicated that she was dressed up as Cinderella. Ayda captioned the photo: "#tbt There's a really funny story behind this picture, but it's even funnier if I don't explain :) #cinderella #gwensday#instafashion AWxx."

Ayda Field's photo of her mum Gwen went down a treat with fans

Fans urged Gwen to join BBC's Strictly Come Dancing shortly after the photo was uploaded. "Strictly for Gwen?" one asked, while another said: "Is Gwen doing Strictly?!" Others wondered whether her dress was chosen by Ayda's four-year-old daughter, Teddy. "Please don’t tell me that you let Teddy choose the dress for Gwen's date? You look fantastic Gwen."

Ayda enjoys a close relationship with her mum and often talks about her on Loose Women. Last month, she posted another funny picture of her mum, which had been taken by Teddy. The close-up shot was captioned: "@robbiewilliams Teddy's just taken the best picture of Nana Gwen. Dating profile pic? #instafunny #kidsphotography #wcw AWxx."

Ayda and her mum are extremely close

Earlier in the week, Ayda, who is also mum to two-year-old Charlton, who she shared with husband Robbie Williams, delighted fans once again, this time with a short video of her two children. In the video, Teddy and Charlton sweetly belt out the lyrics to Robbie's hit track, Love My Life, while enjoying a walk in the countryside.

Last week, Ayda and Robbie celebrated seven happy years of marriage. The couple tied the knot at their Los Angeles home in August 2010, in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine. On Friday, Ayda opened up about their relationship on Loose Women: "Seven years married, eleven together. It makes me feel so grown-up and old!"