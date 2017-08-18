Laila Rouass hid in freezer during Barcelona terror attack The actress live tweeted as the attack unfolded

Former Holby City actress Laila Rouss has revealed she was caught up in the horror of the Barcelona terror attack, and had to hide in a freezer while gunshots rang out in the city. Laila, the partner of snooker star Ronnie O'Sullivan, live tweeted as the tragedy unfolded, telling fans: "In the middle of the attack. Hiding in a restaurant freezer. Happened so fast. Praying for the safety of everyone here x."

Laila Rouass hid in a freezer after being caught up in the Barcelona terror attack

The 46-year-old also posted a video showing helicopters flying overhead, writing: "Gunshots just heard. Armed police running down the street looking for someone." Another tweet read: "The whole of Las Ramblas and surrounding roads in lock down with armed police everywhere." Laila later added: "Thank you to the staff at the restaurant for staying calm and keeping us safe. I love you Barcelona."

STORY: Exclusive: Laila Rouass says wedding to Ronnie O'Sullivan isn't on the cards yet

The actress thanked the staff at the restaurant for "keeping us safe"

The horrific terrorist attack took place in the Catalan city at around 5pm on Thursday, when a van hit a crowd of people in the tourist hotspot Las Ramblas, killing 13 people and injuring more than 100.

Laila found fame playing Amber Gates in Footballer's Wives, from 2004 until 2006, and starred as Sahira Shah in Holby City for a year in 2011. She was also a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, coming fourth with partner Anton Du Beke when she took part in the 2009 series.