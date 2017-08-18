Iman shares rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi She posted the picture in celebration of Lexi's 17th birthday

Iman proudly took to Instagram on Thursday to share a rare photo of daughter Lexi, her only child with late husband David Bowie. The supermodel uploaded the snapshot in celebration of Lexi's 17th birthday. Alongside the striking image, she wrote: "The Queen of my heart Lexi Jones at 17 years old! #selfportrait #LexiLove." Lexi has certainly grown into a beautiful woman, and shows off a septum piercing and flame-red hair as she looks directly down the camera. Iman's fans were quick to comment on the post, with many remarking on her "natural beauty".

Iman very rarely shares photos of Lexi. The 62-year-old is also a step-mother to David's son Duncan Jones, who welcomed his own child, son Stenton David Jones, in July 2016, and she has a daughter named Zulekha Haywood, from her previous marriage to basketball player Spencer Haywood.

Iman and David were together from 1990 right up until the Ziggy Stardust singer passed away from liver cancer in January 2016. In June of this year, Iman paid tribute to her late husband in a touching Instagram post shared on what would have been their 25th wedding anniversary. She posted a black and white snapshot of the couple together, along with the text: "I would walk forever, just to be in your arms again."

Fans were quick to offer messages of support, with one writing: "Saying, 'Happy anniversary' seems somewhat inappropriate but I'm not sure what else to say… I hope you're doing as ok as can be expected and I hope that you are managing to find peace and love and that you know that you're an inspiration to an awful lot of people. England feels somewhat broken at the moment but we still have love and hope and I'm sending as much of it as I have left your way." Another added: "The picture and the words make me so sad. Grieving never passes really I think. Especially when the love between two people was and still is so strong. You are such a brave woman Iman. Following you is an honour."

