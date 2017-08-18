How Demi Lovato removes 'stressors' from her life

Getting physical is one of the ways Demi Lovato was able to overcome depression. The Sorry Not Sorry singer, who has been open about her mental illness in the past, has taken up a series of mixed martial arts (MMA) workouts, in addition to engaging in training sessions for boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. The 24-year-old's regular gym sessions have done wonders for her mind, body and soul and now she is encouraging others struggling with similar personal problems to give fitness a try.

READ: Demi Lovato praises Amy Schumer for hilarious National Bikini Day photo

Demi credits physical fitness with helping to get rid of mental stressors

"I work out personally because of the way it makes me feel and the release of serotonin. It’s important to take care of yourself physically but also mentally as well," Demi told Self magazine. "If you struggle with depression, anxiety, or any other type of stressors in your life, a really great way to get rid of those is through physical exercise and fitness." As for those days when she doesn't feel like working out because she's tired or busy, the Disney alum admitted: "What motivates me on those days is knowing how I’m going to feel after I’m done."

READ: Demi Lovato reveals the secret to her toned stomach

To shake things up at the gym, Demi enjoys adding a little variety to her workouts by jumping into the ring. "Sometimes I get really bored when I do just an hour of cardio, so sometimes I struggle with boredom," she explained. "But that's why I like to train MMA, because it keeps it exciting."

Meanwhile, actress Kate Hudson's Fabletics company has announced a second Demi Lovato line following the success and social impact of her limited edition capsule in May. The autumn collection is comprised of "a combination of performance and lifestyle pieces with new design elements such as contouring waist straps, paint splatter camo, and vibrant heather prints."

💗 you @officialdaniellemartin 😘 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on May 4, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

"I'm excited to share Demi's second capsule collection at Fabletics with everyone," Kate said in a press release. "Demi's strong sense of self and her passion for an active lifestyle embodies everything we at Fabletics want to share with our community. She did some great designs with really fun accents for this collection which I know our customer is going to love."

MORE: Demi Lovato reunites with ex Wilmer Valderrama

Demi added: "I'm so excited to continue working with Fabletics and the design team to launch an even bigger collection for fall. This collection is inspired by my personal style - on stage, at home and in the gym, so I had a lot of fun playing with bold colors, prints, and performance elements that I love. I felt more confident through the design process this time around, and think that the collection reflects that. I wanted to share that with my fans in hopes that they feel as confident and empowered when wearing the pieces." The Demi Lovato for Fabletics capsule collection will be sold across eight countries and will be available on Fabletics.com as well as in America's 22 Fabletics stores.