Dannii Minogue's ex thankful she doesn't hold their son against him Kris Smith praised his ex, Dannii Minogue, while talking about their son

Kris Smith has spoken glowingly about his former partner, Dannii Minogue, and how they co-parent their seven-year-old son, Ethan. Chatting to Daily Mail Australia at the Myer Spring/Summer launch on Thursday, he said: "Dannii has always been understanding of where I am and what I do and vice versa so I'm really fortunate in that respect. She's never held [Ethan] against me, she's never used him as a vice and I think I'm one very lucky man for that reason."

Kris opened up about Dannii

Although Kris is based in Australia, he recently took a trip to the UK to spend some quality time with his son, and opened up about being away from him for long periods of time. "There's nothing I would change, there's nothing I would swap for it, the good times the bad times, the only hard part is the separation," he explained. "Me being here, him being there... But we're (only) a flight away. Thank God for FaceTime."

Dannii and Kris share one son, Ethan

Dannii and Kris split back in 2012, with the singer confirming the news on Twitter. At the time, she wrote: "It brings me great sadness to tell you that Kris & I have separated. We still care for each other & ask for privacy at this difficult time, in particular for our son Ethan who remains our number one priority." Kris also wrote: "Dannii and I have a deep mutual love and respect for each other and although things have not worked out we have a gorgeous son together that we both love and implore everyone to respect our privacy at this challenging time."