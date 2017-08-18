Michael Barrymore awarded damages over wrongful arrest in 2007 Michael Barrymore has been entitled to damages after his wrongful arrest in 2007

A High Court has determined that Michael Barrymore is entitled to "more than nominal" damages from Essex Police following his wrongful arrest in 2007. The television presenter, who was detained on suspicion of the rape and murder of Stuart Lubbock, who was found dead in Michael's swimming pool, released a statement following the ruling, saying it was not "a cause for celebration".

Michael has been awarded damages

The statement read: "Michael has suffered years of abuse and torment. At last the full facts have been heard. However, Michael does not see this as a cause for celebration. He has always believed there are people who know more about what happened. He appeals to them to come forward with what they know. As the matter is still ongoing, Michael, apart from reiterating his deep sympathy with the Lubbock family, will not be making any further statements." Although the amount has yet to be set, Michael has valued his claim at over £2.4million.

Stuart was found dead in 2001

Speaking at the hearing, Michael's lawyer, Hugh Tomlinson, said: "This arrest was made without any proper evidential foundation. However, the fact that it had happened, and the worldwide publicity it received, destroyed the claimant's career." Following the ruling, a statement from Essex Police appealed for information about Stuart's death. It read: "Today's judgement must not overshadow the questions which are still unanswered for Mr Lubbock's family and friends. Sixteen years on they still need to know what happened to Stuart on that night, how he was injured, and who is responsible for his death. A small number of people know the answers to those questions and over the years loyalties change and somebody may want to help us at this time."