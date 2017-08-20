Proud dad David Beckham helps son Brooklyn move to New York – see the photo! The Beckhams' oldest child Brooklyn is set to study photography in the city

It’s a big day in the Beckham household! David and Victoria Beckham’s oldest son Brooklyn, 18, has moved to New York to start his college course, with David sharing a photo of the milestone moment with his Instagram followers. The former footballer posted a selfie showing himself and his son on the city’s streets, writing: “Englishmen in New York @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham.” Brooklyn will reportedly study photography at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in Greenwich Village.

Brooklyn is the first Beckham child to move out of home, so the move is bound to be an emotional time for the family. There was plenty of support for the doting dad from his social media followers, with one writing: “Wonderful daddy!!” and another said: “Nice shot. Nearly a dry eye when it is time for University and that walk to the car is a long one. Grab hard to the memories behind and hold fast to the ones ahead. All good.”

Victoria’s mum Jackie Adams posted a message to her grandson too, saying: “Good luck Brooklyn, we all love you xx.” David’s fans also had words of encouragement for his son, with one commenting: “Be all you can be. Good luck in your new adventure x,” and another said: “Enjoy it's an amazing place.” The photo was extremely popular, amassing a staggering 1,088,130 likes in just 12 hours.

The previous evening, the Beckham family were spotted enjoying a farewell meal for Brooklyn at Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi. The family have spent the summer at their Los Angeles home. The same night, Victoria, 43, shared a tearful photo with her social media followers, congratulating Brooklyn on his A-level results. She wrote: “We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional x.”

Brooklyn recently told TooFab that he is planning on "disappearing for a few years" to concentrate on his studies. He said: "I'm nervous about moving away from my family, that's one thing that I'm really scared of, but I feel like it'll be good for me to live on my own for a bit and really knuckle down on what I really love and study."