Rio Ferdinand shares first photo with girlfriend Kate Wright on family holiday The former footballer has gone public with his new romance

Rio Ferdinand has shared his first photograph with his new girlfriend Kate Wright on social media. The retired footballer took to his Instagram page on Saturday to post the photo which shows himself, former TOWIE star Kate, 26, and his family enjoying a holiday together in Portugal. Rio, 38, captioned the snap: “Decent day with the fam,” besides a heart emoji.

This is the first time that the couple, who confirmed their relationship in July, have released a photo of themselves together to the public. Rio sadly lost his wife, Rebecca, to breast cancer in May 2015, and his mother, Janice St Fort, passed away in July of this year. Just this week, Rio shared a selfie showing his wedding band still on his finger, as a tribute to his late wife.

Rio’s fans loved seeing this new photo of himself and Kate, who wears a pink bikini, with many commenting on the happy picture. One follower said: “Beautiful picture of you all, good for you @rioferdy5 and @xkatiewright.” Another fan wrote: “You deserve a lot of happiness and hope you’re having fun.” A third told the star: “Yes to this, kept it classy, love you both as a couple!”

The couple are spending time away with Rio’s family, including his children Lorenz, 11, Tate, nine, and six-year-old Tia, and his half-sisters. Earlier this week, Kate shared a photo showing her enjoying a beachside lunch with Rio's relatives, Remi, Anya and Chloe Ferdinand, writing alongside: "Lunch with the girls." The ladies looked like they were having a marvellous time at their alfresco lunch.