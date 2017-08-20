Ant McPartlin back home with wife Lisa after spending time with mum – full story here The TV presenter is recovering well after a two-month stay in rehab

Ant McPartlin is finally back home with his wife Lisa after his two-month stint in rehab, according to reports. After leaving the treatment centre last weekend, the much-loved TV host spent some time with his mum Christine in Newcastle, reveals The Sun. The star went back to his home town after leaving rehab, where he had received treatment for depression and painkiller addiction. Ant, 41, is now thought to be home in London with his make-up artist wife Lisa, 40.

He told the paper about his mum: “She’s happy to have me back. People do notice the difference in you when you’re down and depressed. She noticed it. She said she’s really happy to have her old son back, which is nice to hear.” Ant entered rehab in June, having become addicted to alcohol and prescription painkillers following a knee operation in 2015.

The I'm a Celebrity host recently praised his wife Lisa for her "fantastic" support during his recovery, admitting that he had put her "through hell" in recent months. Last Sunday, the TV personality took to his Twitter page to thank his fans for their support, tweeting: "Have to say I'm overwhelmed by everyone's love, support and well wishes today. Thank you one and all. I'm sending all my love back. A xxx."

The mother of Ant’s TV co-host Declan Donnelly has also spoken publically about Ant’s addiction. Anne Donnelly, who said she sees Ant "like a son", told North News and Pictures: "When I found out what he had been going through I was quite upset that he had been in that much pain. We didn't know how he was doing until we read about it. He has done so well, and we are all so proud of him. We are all so happy with the news. I'm really proud of Ant.”