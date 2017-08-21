Jerry Lewis dead at 91: Hollywood pays tribute to US comedian Robert De Niro and Jim Carrey were among the big names remembering the star

Hollywood has come together to remember the life and work of Jerry Lewis, who passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 91. A family statement confirmed the sad news, revealing that Jerry died at his home in Las Vegas from natural causes. He was perhaps best known for his ten-year partnership with Dean Martin, which saw the pair star in 16 movies to huge box office success. Some of his biggest hits included The Nutty Professor, The Bell Boy and Cinderfella, as well as The King of Comedy, in which he starred alongside Robert De Niro.

Jerry Lewis was well known for his partnership with Dean Martin

Robert was among the first to pay tribute to the late star. "Jerry was a pioneer in comedy and film. And he was a friend," he said in a statement. "I was fortunate to have seen him a few times over the past couple of years. Even at 91, he didn't miss a beat… Or a punchline. You'll be missed." Whoopi Goldberg described his death as "a gain for heaven but big loss for comedy" while William Shatner wrote that the world was "a lot less funnier today".

Jim Carrey, who was strongly influenced by the star's comedic style, added: "That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius, an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute. I am because he was!"

Jim Carrey was among those paying tribute to the late comedian

Joan Collins tweeted: "The King of Comedy Jerry Lewis was a tremendous talent and a good friend. Rest in peace. You'll be sorely missed." Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad wrote: "One of the greatest of all time. A legend. A showman. A comedic icon. A movie star. An activist. A one of the kind. RIP #jerrylewis." Jamie Lee Curtis also paid tribute. "Jerry Lewis loomed large in my family," she said. "Many movies with my mum & he made home movies with Janet and Tony. He made me and many laugh. #rip." Larry King wrote: "Jerry lived to make the world laugh, and laugh we did for decades. His talent was surpassed only by his humanitarianism. Rest well pal."

Joan Collins also remembered the 91-year-old

There were also tributes from the daughters of Jerry's longtime friends Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. "Dear Jerry, Dad will be as happy to see you as I'm sad to see you go. Give him one of your bear hugs for me. I'll always love you," tweeted Nancy Sinatra. Deana Martin added: "I'm heartbroken at the loss of our life-long friend (Uncle) Jerry Lewis. I've loved him all my life and will miss him greatly."

