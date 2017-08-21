Romeo Beckham gets a piercing - and his fans approve! Romeo Beckham has a new piercing! See the snap

Romeo Beckham has shared a snap of himself with his cousin, and showed off a new ear piercing! The 14-year-old is clearly following in the footsteps of his big brother, Brooklyn, who has previously been spotted wearing an earring. Posing in a green T-shirt, Romeo captioned the photo: "Hanging with my cousin," and fans were quick to praise the youngster's new look, with one writing: "The earring's a nice touch," while another added: "Are you wearing a piercing? @romeobeckham awesome!"

Romeo showed off his new piercing

Romeo also recently posted a snap of himself with Brooklyn while at the Museum of Ice Cream to wish his big brother good luck before he begins university in New York City. He wrote: "Brooklyn, I am going to miss u sooooo much. I am so proud of you and can't believe you have come this far! Good luck in New York! And well done with your A levels." Romeo also supported Brooklyn at the launch of his new photo book, What I See, along with their younger sibling Cruz and their parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

Romeo appears in Brooklyn's photo book, What I See

The proud couple both posted messages of support for their eldest son before he moved to study photography at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in Greenwich Village. Sharing a tearful photo of herself with Brooklyn on Instagram, Victoria wrote: "We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional x." David shared of photo of himself with Brooklyn while helping him move to New York. Sharing a selfie of the pair in the city, he wrote: "Englishmen in New York @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham."