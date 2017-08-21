romeo-beckham-1

Romeo Beckham has shared a snap of himself with his cousin, and showed off a new ear piercing! The 14-year-old is clearly following in the footsteps of his big brother, Brooklyn, who has previously been spotted wearing an earring. Posing in a green T-shirt, Romeo captioned the photo: "Hanging with my cousin," and fans were quick to praise the youngster's new look, with one writing: "The earring's a nice touch," while another added: "Are you wearing a piercing? @romeobeckham awesome!"

Romeo also recently posted a snap of himself with Brooklyn while at the Museum of Ice Cream to wish his big brother good luck before he begins university in New York City. He wrote: "Brooklyn, I am going to miss u sooooo much. I am so proud of you and can't believe you have come this far! Good luck in New York! And well done with your A levels." Romeo also supported Brooklyn at the launch of his new photo book, What I See, along with their younger sibling Cruz and their parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

The proud couple both posted messages of support for their eldest son before he moved to study photography at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in Greenwich Village. Sharing a tearful photo of herself with Brooklyn on Instagram, Victoria wrote: "We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional x." David shared of photo of himself with Brooklyn while helping him move to New York. Sharing a selfie of the pair in the city, he wrote: "Englishmen in New York @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham."

