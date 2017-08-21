Harry Styles to star in own BBC documentary Harry Styles will chat to Nick Grimshaw in a new documentary

Harry Styles will star in his own BBC documentary, which will look at the star's life and career so far. In the one-off programme, where the Dunkirk actor will be interviewed by Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw, Harry will open up about his number one solo album and beginning his acting career in Christopher Nolan's critically acclaimed war film. The documentary will last for one hour, and will be filed in front of a live audience in Manchester.

Speaking about the documentary, which will air on television in November, Nick said: "Harry is a great performer and full of so many wonderful stories about his extraordinary career, which he'll be sharing with us, I can't wait for this show." Director of BBC radio and music, Bob Shennan, added: "I'm very happy that we're able to bring Harry to BBC One this autumn for such a unique show."

Special Events and Formats editor Guy Freeman continued: "These shows are all about creating a world in which superstars like Harry feel incredibly comfortable and alongside their brilliant, live performances, can simply have fun and enjoy revealing more of themselves to viewers than is ever normally possible." Fans were quick to discuss the upcoming show, with one writing: "Oh imagine his jokes on the show tho! I live for that," while another added: "Nick Grimshaw and Harry Styles. Name a more iconic duo. I'll wait."

Harry has previously opened up about his career post-One Direction in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine. "I didn't want to write 'stories,' " he said. "I wanted to write my stories, things that happened to me. The number-one thing was I wanted to be honest. I hadn't done that before."