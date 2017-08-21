Jools Oliver reveals she and the kids have been surfing for six years Jamie Oliver and his family have been learning how to surf for six years

Jools Oliver can now add certified surfer to her list of talents! The mum-of-five has revealed that she and her family have been learning how to surf for the past six years, and Jools has finally been awarded her surfing certificate. Sharing a photo from the Olivers' family holiday in Cornwall, Jools wrote: "Me receiving my surfing certificate. Our 6th year in Cornwall and our 6th year learning to surf with the truly fantastic George and his incredible team. I have only missed one year when I was pregnant with little Bud but as a family, we spend one whole week getting up at 6.30am and hitting the beautiful beach and we learn to surf."

She continued: "I am pretty afraid of water especially the deep powerful ocean but we have all gained confidence and courage and I think I can almost claim that 'yes' I can surf!! And what a feeling it is 💙 thank you @georgessurfschool and gang for always giving us the most funniest and happiest week of our summer love you guys loads. Looking forward to next year already."

Jools has been awarded her surfing certificate

Jools posed proudly in the snap, while her youngest child River Rocket was seen in the corner of the photo. The doting mum is currently enjoying her summer holiday in Cornwall with husband Jamie and their five children – Poppy, 15, Daisy, 14, Petal, eight, Buddy, six, and one-year-old River. Jools also shared a particularly sweet snap of Petal giving her younger brother Buddy a piggy back on the beach after their surfing lesson. "What big sisters are for," Jools wrote.

What big sisters are for 😍 @georgessurfschool @bethdruce 💙 A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on Aug 17, 2017 at 1:35am PDT

The Olivers are currently on holiday in Cornwall

TV chef Jamie, 42, has also been posting pictures of his family holiday. He expressed his disbelief in one photo that showed his eldest daughters Poppy and Daisy almost overtaking their mum in height. "I can't believe my girls are nearly as tall as mum @joolsoliver already?!?!" Jamie wrote. "And my little boy is all smiles, well as long as he gets fed on time… Nothing better than simple family time, I love it… Have a great day guys jo x x x."