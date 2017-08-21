Joss Whedon's ex-wife Kai Cole reveals husband's infidelity in open letter Kai Cole opened up about her husband Joss Whedon's infidelities

Kai Cole has opened up about her ex-husband, Joss Whedon, in an open letter. Posted on The Wrap, Kai revealed that the Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator was allegedly repeatedly unfaithful to her throughout their 16-year marriage, and that she has been left with "complex PTSD" following the difficult separation.

Kai wrote: "I've been asked some questions by the press recently about my divorce from Joss Whedon, to whom I was married for 16 years. There is misinformation out there and I feel the best way to clear up the situation is to tell my truth." Discussing Joss's alleged affairs, she said: "When he was done with our marriage and finally ready to tell the truth, he wrote me, 'When I was running 'Buffy', I was surrounded by beautiful, needy, aggressive young women. It felt like I had a disease, like something from a Greek myth. Suddenly I am a powerful producer and the world is laid out at my feet and I can't touch it.' But he did touch it. He said he understood, 'I would have to lie — or conceal some part of the truth — for the rest of my life,' but he did it anyway, hoping that first affair, 'would be ENOUGH, that THEN we could move on and outlast it.'"

She added: "Joss admitted that for the next decade and a half, he hid multiple affairs and a number of inappropriate emotional ones that he had with his actresses, co-workers, fans and friends, while he stayed married to me." Kai discuss the effect that her marriage had on her life, adding: "My entire reality changed overnight, and I went from being a strong, confident woman, to a confused, frightened mess. I was eventually diagnosed with Complex PTSD and for the last five years, I have worked hard to make sense of everything that happened and find my balance again."

A spokesperson for the Avengers director responded to the letter with a statement which read: "While this account includes inaccuracies and misrepresentations which can be harmful to their family, Joss is not commenting, out of concern for his children and out of respect for his ex-wife."