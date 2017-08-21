Jay-Z speaks out on elevator fight with Solange Jay-Z spoke fondly about Solange: 'We had one disagreement ever'

Jay-Z has opened up about his relationship with his sister-in-law, Solange, for the first time following a fight between them in an elevator back in 2014 that quickly made headlines. Speaking in an interview with Rap Radar hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian 'B.Dot' Miller, he explained: "We had one disagreement ever. Before and after we've been cool. She's like my sister. I will protect her. That's my sister, not my sister-in-law. My sister. Period."

The father-of-three added: "We've always had a great relationship. I fought my brothers and argued with my brothers my whole life. It just so happens, who we are, these things go into a different space. But it ain't nothing." In the same interview, Jay-Z opened up about his well-known feud with Kanye West, who ranted about him and his wife, Beyonce, during a concert in 2016.

The pair fought in an elevator in 2014

Jay said: "It's not even about Kanye, it really isn't. His name is there, just because it's just the truth of what happened. But the whole point is 'You got hurt because this person was talking about you on a stage.' But what really hurt me was, you can't bring my kids and my wife into it. Kanye's my little brother. He's talked about me 100 times. He made a song called 'Big Brother.' We've gotten past bigger issues. But you brought my family into it, now it's a problem with me. That's a real, real problem. And he knows it's a problem."

He added: "He knows that he crossed the line. I know him. He knows. I know he knows, because we've never let this much space go between one of our disagreements, and we've had many, because that's who we are. That's what I like about him. He's an honest person, he's open and he'll say things and he's wrong a lot of times and he'll confront it."