Robbie Williams' children enjoy watching the fireworks in Budapest – watch the sweet video Ayda Field posted a heartwarming video of Robbie and the kids enjoying the display

Robbie Williams is currently out in Budapest on tour, where he has been joined by his wife, Ayda Field, and their two young children, Teddy, four, and two-year-old Charlton. During their time in the city, the family were treated to a spectacular firework display in the Hungarian capital, with the two smallest members of the family particularly excited by the view. In a sweet video posted on Ayda's Instagram account, doting dad Robbie is seen with a protective arm around both his children as they watch the display from a balcony while jumping up and down with delight.

@robbiewilliams #pricelessmoments #instamood #budapestagram AWxx A post shared by Ayda Field Williams (@aydafieldwilliams) on Aug 20, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

Robbie Williams and his children enjoyed a spectacular firework display in Budapest

The footage went down a treat with fans, who were delighted to catch a glimpse of Robbie the "family man". One wrote: "This is so lovely and cute. Thanks Ayda for sharing this precious moment with us and the 'private Robbie.'" Another said: "Precious family time together! You and the children have changed Robbie's life for the better. Well done Ayda!" A third added: "How cute, daddy and his kids."

Robbie and Ayda celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary at the beginning of the month

It's been an exciting summer for the family, who enjoyed a trip to Tuscany back in July. During their holiday, Ayda posted a series of candid photos of their adventures, including one of Teddy playing dress up in her mum's designer dress while standing outside by the swimming pool. In another photo, Ayda was pictured with her mum, Gwen, who looked to be having a great time sampling the region's local wines.

At the beginning of the month, meanwhile, Ayda and Robbie celebrated seven happy years of marriage. The couple tied the knot at their Los Angeles home in August 2010, in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine. Last Friday, Ayda opened up about their relationship on Loose Women: "Seven years married, eleven together. It makes me feel so grown-up and old!"