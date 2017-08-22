Ruth Langsford opens up about Strictly Come Dancing odds: 'We haven't even started yet!' Ruth Langsford hit back at the odds, saying she is "in it to win it"

Ruth Langsford has opened up about the "unfair" odds about her coming last in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing. Chatting on This Morning, Ruth said: "I'm 66-1! It's embarrassing, I'm at the bottom and we haven't even started yet! It's a bit unfair. What are they judging me on?" Her husband, Eamonn Holmes, joked: "You could get the sympathy vote!"

Ruth discussed the odds

He then added: "I wouldn’t want you to go on for too long, not in the first week but perhaps the second," before Ruth replied: "No, I'm in it to win it!" Following the announcement that Ruth would be dancing in the popular ITV show, the 57-year-old said: "I have dreamt about doing Strictly for so long, I can't quite believe my dream has come true! The sum of my dance experience is throwing a few shapes at a party, I've never had a dance lesson in my life. Without doubt it will be the scariest yet most exciting thing I've ever done. It will be a welcome change worrying about my next hot move instead of my next hot flush!" Sharing a photo of his wife on Instagram following the exciting announcement, Eamonn wrote: "My darling wife will be in the #Strictly line up. I'm so proud... and so worried."

Ruth said she is "in it to win it"

It was previously suggested that Eamonn might have competed against Ruth in the competition, with Betway revealing that there were 6/4 odds that Eamonn will slip on his dancing shoes for the new series. Betway's Alan Alger said: "As the Strictly contestants continue to be unveiled we've seen some notable interest in punting on Eamonn Holmes to take to the dancefloor. There's a bit of momentum building on Twitter with Holmes' fans and the odds suggest they could be about to see their man sign up." Ruth will appear on the show with fellow contestants Chizzy Akudolu, Charlotte Hawkins, Brian Conley, Susan Calman, Aston Merrygold, Simon Rimmer, Joe McFadden, Reverend Richard Coles, Gemma Atkinson, Debbie McGee, Alexandra Burke, Davood Ghadami, Mollie King and Jonnie Peacock.