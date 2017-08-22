Catherine Zeta-Jones and her family celebrate the eclipse with hilarious video The famous family looked like they were having a wonderful time while watching the eclipse

Catherine Zeta-Jones delighted fans on Monday by uploading a family video showing her celebrating the eclipse with her husband Michael Douglas and their two teenage children, Dylan, 17, and 14-year-old Carys. In the fun footage, the entire family proved their theatrical credentials, and are seen dancing around their swimming pool to the soundtrack of Total Eclipse of the Heart by Bonnie Tyler, equipped with viewing essentials including a colander!

Craziness happens during eclipses. For those who don't know. The fantastic Bonnie Tyler is related to us Jones'. So she, and this song both hold a special place in our eclipsed hearts! ❤️ you Bonnie. #eclipse2017 A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Aug 21, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her family looked to be having a wonderful time together

And it transpires that the song has even more significance for Catherine and her family than first appears. The Chicago actress revealed that she is in fact related to Bonnie. Captioning the video, she wrote: "Craziness happens during eclipses. For those who don't know. The fantastic Bonnie Tyler is related to us Jones'. So she, and this song both hold a special place in our eclipsed hearts! [love heart emoji] you Bonnie. #eclipse2017."

The video went down a treat with fans, who loved seeing a rare glimpse into Catherine's happy family life. One wrote: "What an awesome family," while another said: "Such a cool family! What an inspiration." A third added: "I love this! You have such a fun loving family."

Don't ˋSTART ME UP' on how much I love you. Dylan, you are truly a remarkable young man. You are the joy of my life. 17 years old today! Happy Birthday sweetheart @dy1and. A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Aug 8, 2017 at 3:41am PDT

Catherine is a fan of posting videos - and recently shared a sweet tribute to son Dyaln on his 17th birthday

Catherine often shares snippets of her happy home life with fans on social media, and recently revealed that she "loves" the teenage years. She told Today: "I kind of pre-empted the roll-your-eyes teenager years. I love it. I just love the freshness. "It’s all so exciting to me… I was working when I was my son’s age. I was in the theatre, and I look at him, and I go, 'Wow, I was working when I was your age.' So I'm just enjoying this time, learning a whole bunch of stuff that I didn't know."

Michael, meanwhile, is set to become a first-time grandfather, following the recent news that his eldest son Cameron Douglas, 38, is having a baby with his girlfriend Vivian Thibes.