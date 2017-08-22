Peter Andre forced to deny that ten-year-old Princess is wearing make-up in new photo The doting dad posted a beautiful photo of his oldest daughter during their family holiday

Peter Andre's ten-year-old daughter Princess is gorgeous! The doting dad posted a lovely photo of his second oldest child on his Instagram account during a family holiday, which soon led to him receiving messages from fans complimenting his little girl's natural beauty. "Just a natural stunner," one wrote, while another said: "So pretty and she looks so much like you."

I can't cope :) My little bist A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

Fans thought Princess was wearing make-up due to her lovely long eyelashes

Others, however, were left wondering whether Princess was wearing make-up, as a result of her long eyelashes. After a few fans questioned whether she had been playing with make-up, Peter confirmed: "Haha 100% no make-up, I can promise you that…she is just naturally a beaut."

The doting dad, who shares Princess and son Junior, 12, with his ex-partner Katie Price, and Amelia, three, and eight-month-old Theo with wife Emily MacDonagh, also posted a photo of his two youngest children. The image, captioned: "Mills on the back, Theo on the front. Love it," showed Peter giving daughter Amelia a piggy back, while holding baby Theo in a sling, causing one fan to label him: "Superdad."

Mills on the back, Theo on the front Love it A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

Peter Andre with his two youngest children, Amelia and Theo

Peter recently spoke to HELLO! about raising his growing family and how he made sure that all his children felt included after the birth of Theo. "I said to Emily, 'Right, if you're going to be spending time with Theo, I've got to be with the other kids doing loads of stuff, playing football, doing this, doing that. Then I'll swap with you and then the kids will never feel left out,'" he said. His older children even had the final say in their baby brother’s name: "I involved them in everything, the kids actually picked the name. It makes them feel involved and loved and not just put aside," he revealed.