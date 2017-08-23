Mel B storms off stage after Simon Cowell makes joke about her wedding night The former Spice Girl is in the middle of a divorce from Stephen Belafonte

Mel B stormed off the America's Got Talent stage on Tuesday after her fellow judge Simon Cowell made a quip about her wedding night. The 42-year-old is currently in the middle of her divorce from her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte. Simon made his ill-judged joke after a magician suffered technical issues during his performance. "I kind of imagine this would be like Mel B's wedding night," Simon said. "A lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery."

Mel was clearly unhappy with his remark, and proceeded to throw her glass of water over Simon before storming out of the studio. "Mel B is out," host Tyra Banks said. "This is live TV, y'all. Live TV."

Mel B filed for divorce from Stephen Belafonte in March

Mel filed for divorce from Stephen in March after nearly ten years of marriage. She later applied for a restraining order, alleging that a litany of abuse had taken place throughout the relationship, and stating: "[He] threatened me with violence and threatened to destroy my life in every possible way."

Simon was among those who spoke out in support of the star. "She's an incredible person. If you think about what Mel's done since leaving The Spice Girls and what she's gone through, how hard she works and how I saw her try to handle this situation, it was astonishing," he told the Sun. "Yes, she's under pressure but I think she's in a good place. It really made me think about her as a person, what she's achieved as a working mum and how she's managed to balance everything. I don't think she gets the recognition she deserves."