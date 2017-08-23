Demi Lovato celebrates 25th birthday with ex Wilmer Valderrama The couple ended their six-year relationship in 2016

Demi Lovato had some special people on hand to celebrate her milestone birthday! The Sorry Not Sorry singer was joined by her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama on Sunday, 21 August, at her 25th birthday party held at Dave and Buster's in New York City. Wilmer, 37, was seen in a photo with the birthday girl, posted on her Instagram story.

Wilmer helped Demi celebrate her 25th birthday in New York Photo: Instagram/@ddlovato

Demi posed for the picture holding on to a gold crown on top of her head, while wrapping one arm around the That '70s Show star. The Disney alum and Wilmer, who reunited in June for her pride party, ended their six-year relationship in 2016.

After her party, Demi took to Twitter to share her excitement with fans writing, "Can't sleep…still on a birthday high!! I love you all so much. Thank you for an incredible birthday!!! #25."

Demi turned 25 on August 20 and spent the weekend celebrating in New York City Photo: Instagram/@ddlovato

Over the weekend Demi hilariously ruined her own surprise party with a tweet. "I'm excited for my surprise birthday party tomorrow," she tweeted on the eve of her birthday. Demi spent her birthday weekend in New York City, kicking it off on Friday with a performance on Good Morning America followed by a showing of Dear Evan Hansen with her pal Nick Jonas. On Saturday, Demi kept the party going with a performance at the 2017 Billboard Hot 100 Festival.