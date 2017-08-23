Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Lindsey Vonn responds to leaked nude photos Lindsey's phone was hacked while the couple were dating

Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn have become the latest victims of celebrity phone hacking. Intimate photos of the couple taken from when they were dating have been leaked online, prompting an angry response from Lindsey. "It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos," her spokesman told People.

"Lindsey will take all necessary and appropriate legal action to protect and enforce her rights and interests. She believes the individuals responsible for hacking her private photos as well as the websites that encourage this detestable conduct should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law."

Lindsey and Tiger dated for three years

TMZ reports that the photos were hacked from Lindsey's mobile, and that her ex-boyfriend Tiger has hired top lawyer Michael Holtz to take down the nude pictures of himself that he sent Lindsey. The golf champion, 41, and the Alpine ski racer, 32, dated for three years until May 2015. Both stars were at the top of their sporting careers, but are said to have ended their relationship amid public and media scrutiny.

Lindsey, meanwhile, attributed their "hectic lives" to their split. In a post on Facebook, she wrote: "After nearly three years together, Tiger and I have mutually decided to end our relationship. I will always cherish the memories that we've created together. Unfortunately, we both lead incredibly hectic lives that force us to spend a majority of our time apart. I will always admire and respect Tiger. He and his beautiful family will always hold a special place in my heart."

Tiger and Lindsey are not the only celebrities who have been subjected to phone hacking. Kristen Stewart, Stella Maxwell, Miley Cyrus and Katharine McPhee have also fallen victim to hackers, with intimate pictures leaked online. According to TMZ, Kristen, Stella and Katherine have all hired lawyers and are planning to sue.