Barack and Michelle Obama help daughter Malia move into Harvard dorm The Obamas said an emotional goodbye to their firstborn at Harvard

Barack and Michelle Obama proved they were like any other parents as they helped their daughter Malia settle into university life at Harvard. The former US President and First Lady were seen dropping off their daughter at her freshman dorm on Monday; Malia, 19, had been allowed to move in a day early during the solar eclipse to create as little distractions as possible. The Obamas, both dressed down and wearing sunglasses, looked visibly emotional as they said goodbye to their firstborn. The couple were chauffeured in one SUV and accompanied by personal protection officers, while another car made up their convoy.

Malia graduated from Washington D.C.'s private school Sidwell Friends in June 2016. She opted to take a gap year before starting at Harvard, choosing to travel and do an internship in her time out. Malia joined her mum Michelle, 53, and her younger sister Sasha, 16, on an educational trip to Africa and Spain after graduation, where the Obama women promoted their Let Girls Learn initiative.

Malia pictured in New York earlier this summer

The former First Daughter also spent three months in Bolivia and Peru, volunteering with the Colorado-based program Where There Be Dragons. And earlier this year, Malia relocated to New York where she interned for mega-producer Harvey Weinstein.

It's clear to see that Barack is incredibly proud of his two daughters and in his final farewell speech as president in January 2017, the politician said: "Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion. You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud to be your dad."