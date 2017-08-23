WATCH: Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Ariana Grande latest celebs to star in Carpool Karaoke Watch the latest clips from Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke!

Game of Thrones stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner starred in the latest episode of Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke, along with Ariana Grande and Family Guy creator, Seth MacFarlene. During a two-minute preview of their car journey, which can be viewed in full on Apple Music, Sophie and Maisie hilariously read phrases in a "Sean Bean" Northern accent. The clip begins with Maisie asking Sophie: "Do you remember when we used to read normal sentences but as Sean Bean, as Ned Stark? Well I prepared this little game. I'm going to give you a sentence and you have to say it like you were in Game of Thrones."

"Like I was Jon Snow," Sophie added in a Northern accent. Maisie replied: "Like you're on top of the Wall and you were like staring out to all the Wildlings." Sophie tried to read out the lyrics to Hakuna Matata. During Maisie's turn, she said: "Imagine Arya finally gets back to Winterfell, right? And she knocks on the gates and you open the door, and I go, 'It's me. A-Mario.'"

They then both joined in on the fun while reading the lyrics to Baby Got Back by Sir Mixalot. Fans were quick to praise the pair, with one joking: "Was that Littlefinger following them all the way in that black car behind?" Another person added: "From a northerner, this is hilarious and actually pretty decent job." Meanwhile, Ariana and Seth performed an amazing duet to Suddenly Seymour from Little Shop of Horrors, with the plant from the popular musical, Audrey 2, on the backseat of the car. Ariana jumped as the car jolted, and after they finished the song she joked: "Yay! We almost died! But the belting was more important… I like that we didn't skip a beat."