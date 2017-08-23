Hollywood's highest paid male actor revealed - and he earned double top leading actress Can you guess which actor made the most money in 12 months?

Forbes magazine has revealed that Mark Wahlberg is currently Hollywood's highest-paid actor after earning an incredible £53million ($68million) during the magazine's 12-month scoring period. The star's projects for 2017 include Transformers: The Last Knight, Daddy's Home 2 and All the Money in the World. Mark incidently earned twice as much as Hollywood's highest-paid actress, Emma Stone, who earned £20million ($26million) in the allotted time frame.

Mark knocked Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson out of first place after the Moana star earned an estimate of $65million. Speaking about his success, he told Forbes: "I can kick ass better than anyone on the planet and I have a decent smile." Vin Diesel then took third place with $54.5million after staring in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage and as Baby Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy 2. Adam Sandler took fourth place with $50.5 million, while Jackie Chan followed closely behind with $49million. Robert Downey Jr, Tom Cruise also made the top ten, along with Bollywood's biggest stars; Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Emma has previously spoken about the gender wage gap in Hollywood, and said: "In my career so far, I've needed my male co-stars to take a pay cut so that I may have parity with them. And that's something they do for me because they feel it's what's right and fair. That's something that's also not discussed, necessarily: that our getting equal pay is going to require people to selflessly say, 'That's what's fair.'" Jennifer Lawrence, who was second on the highest-paid actress list has also spoken about the pay gap. In an open letter, she wrote: "Could there still be a lingering habit of trying to express our opinions in a certain way that doesn't 'offend' or 'scare' men?"