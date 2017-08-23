highest-paid-actor

Hollywood's highest paid male actor revealed - and he earned double top leading actress

Can you guess which actor made the most money in 12 months?

by Emmy Griffiths

Forbes magazine has revealed that Mark Wahlberg is currently Hollywood's highest-paid actor after earning an incredible £53million ($68million) during the magazine's 12-month scoring period. The star's projects for 2017 include Transformers: The Last Knight, Daddy's Home 2 and All the Money in the World. Mark incidently earned twice as much as Hollywood's highest-paid actress, Emma Stone, who earned £20million ($26million) in the allotted time frame.

mark-wahlberg

Mark is Hollywood's highest-paid actor

Mark knocked Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson out of first place after the Moana star earned an estimate of $65million. Speaking about his success, he told Forbes: "I can kick ass better than anyone on the planet and I have a decent smile." Vin Diesel then took third place with $54.5million after staring in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage and as Baby Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy 2. Adam Sandler took fourth place with $50.5 million, while Jackie Chan followed closely behind with $49million. Robert Downey Jr, Tom Cruise also made the top ten, along with Bollywood's biggest stars; Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

emma-stone-best-actress-oscars-2017

Emma is the highest-paid actress

Emma has previously spoken about the gender wage gap in Hollywood, and said: "In my career so far, I've needed my male co-stars to take a pay cut so that I may have parity with them. And that's something they do for me because they feel it's what's right and fair. That's something that's also not discussed, necessarily: that our getting equal pay is going to require people to selflessly say, 'That's what's fair.'" Jennifer Lawrence, who was second on the highest-paid actress list has also spoken about the pay gap. In an open letter, she wrote: "Could there still be a lingering habit of trying to express our opinions in a certain way that doesn't 'offend' or 'scare' men?"  

 

