Melania Trump thanks Chelsea Clinton for defending son Barron Melania Trump thanked Chelsea Clinton for defending her son, Barron, on Twitter

Melania Trump has thanked Hillary Clinton's daughter, Chelsea, for speaking out in defence of the First Lady's young son, Barron. The 11-year-old was criticised in an article by the Daily Caller titled It's high time Barron Trump starts dressing like he's in the White House. The article has had a hugely negative response from the public, and Chelsea was among those to express their outrage at the story. The former first daughter tweeted: "It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves."

Barron was the subject of online bullying

She later added: "Barron is A KID. No child should be talked about in the below manner-in real life or online. And for an adult to do so? For shame." Melania thanked Chelsea for her input, writing: "Thank you @ChelseaClinton - so important to support all of our children in being themselves! #StopChildhoodBullying." Chelsea's followers were also quick to praise her, with one writing: "After The things Trump says about your family I applaud you for having such class. You're awesome. Wonder if Trump will acknowledge this," while another added: "Thanks for standing up for Barron, Chelsea. I may not care for his Father's personality or policies but Barron is off limits."

Chelsea defended Barron on Twitter

Melania's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, opened up about the story's publication, telling the Associated Press: "As with all previous administrations, we ask that the media give Barron his privacy. He is a minor child and deserves every opportunity to have a private childhood." The White House recently revealed that Barron has been enrolled at St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac while living with his parents in the White House.

The statement released by the White House administration read: "We are very excited for our son to attend St. Andrew's Episcopal School. It is known for its diverse community and commitment to academic excellence. The mission of St. Andrew's is 'to know and inspire each child in an inclusive community dedicated to exceptional teaching, learning, and service,' all of which appealed to our family. We look forward to the coming school years at St. Andrew's."