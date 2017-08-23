Proud dad David Beckham pays sweet tribute to Brooklyn ahead of his New York adventure David has gone with his first born to New York to help him get set up for college

David Beckham made sure the world knew just how proud he was of his oldest son, Brooklyn, on Wednesday, by posting a sweet tribute dedicate to his first born on his Instagram account. The doting dad has been helping Brooklyn with his move to New York this week, where the 18-year-old is set to start a photography course in a few weeks time. David uploaded a picture of the duo hanging out in the Big Apple and pulling silly faces, with a backdrop of sky scrapers in view.

Exciting times and hard work coming for this little man ... Proud of you bust ❤️ @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 23, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

David Beckham paid a sweet tribute to his first born ahead of his New York adventure

Captioning the shot, he wrote: "Exciting times and hard work coming for this little man.. Proud of you bust." Brooklyn's grandmother, Sandra Beckham, echoed her son's heartfelt words, and messaged her grandson to say: "Going to miss you. So proud." Fans were also quick to share their well wishes, with one writing: "All the best of luck to him," while another wondered: "My niece has just moved there to fashion school. Maybe you can become friends?"

On Sunday, David shared another photo of him and Brooklyn arriving in New York, showing himself and his son on the city's streets. "Englishmen in New York @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham," he captioned the image.

Brooklyn is reportedly going to be studying at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in Greenwich Village, following his successful book debut earlier in the year, titled What I See.

Prior to going to New York, Brooklyn enjoyed a farewell meal with his family at Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi. That same night, mum Victoria, 43, shared a tearful photo with her social media followers, congratulating Brooklyn on his A-level results. She wrote: "We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional x."