Robbie Williams' children watch their 'Hero' dad in concert as they visit him at work Teddy and Charlton looked on in awe as their famous father performed on stage

Robbie Williams is currently on tour and has taken his family with him to Budapest this week while he performs there, much to the delight of his two young children. As their famous father sang on stage in the Hungarian capital on Wednesday night, four-year-old Teddy and Charlton, two, looked up in wonder at their "hero," with the sweet moment being captured on camera by mum Ayda Field. In the picture, the two children are wearing headphones while backstage, a stones-throw away from Robbie.

@robbiewilliams About to watch Papa go live #theirhero #❤️#robbielive A post shared by Ayda Field Williams (@aydafieldwilliams) on Aug 23, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

The photo was captioned: "@RobbieWilliams about to watch their papa go live #theirhero [love heart emoji] #robbielive," and fans were ever so envious. "How frickin' cool is that???" one asked, while another said: "Aww bless them!! Seeing their daddy at work." A third added: "That's amazing I bet they are so excited! What a memory bless them."

The family arrived in Budapest earlier in the week and enjoyed a spectacular firework display, with the two smallest members particularly captivated by the view. A sweet video of them watching the display from a balcony while jumping up and down with delight was shared over on Ayda's Instagram account. Doting dad also featured in the footage, seen with a protective arm around his two children.

@robbiewilliams #lovemylife ❤️AWxx A post shared by Ayda Field Williams (@aydafieldwilliams) on Aug 12, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

Teddy and Charlton know the words to many of their dad's songs

Robbie's The Heavy Entertainment Show tour will next see him in Australia, followed by Switzerland and finally, Russia. He is also due to go to Australia in the new year.

It's been an exciting summer for the family, who enjoyed a trip to Tuscany back in July. During their holiday, Ayda posted a series of candid photos of their adventures, including one of Teddy playing dress up in her mum's designer dress while standing outside by the swimming pool. In another photo, Ayda was pictured with her mum, Gwen, who looked to be having a great time sampling the region's local wines.