rf-hp

Inside Roger Federer's star-studded birthday party in New York

The Wimbledon champion turned 36 on 8 August

by hellomagazine.com

Roger Federer had a grand slam belated birthday celebration in New York City on Tuesday. The Swiss tennis star, who turned 36 on 8 August, was treated to a fashionable fête hosted by pal and fan Anna Wintour at the Beekman's haute French restaurant, Augustine.

The dad-of-four was accompanied to the party by his wife Mirka. A number of A-listers came out for the intimate Manhattan affair including Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch, Baz Luhrman, Jon HammVera WangHugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-lee Furness. The Wolverine star shared a photo with Roger and their respective wives at the soirée writing, "Awesome night celebrating RF! @rogerfederer."

rogerbday

Hugh and his wife (second from the right) celebrated the tennis star's birthday in NYC on 22 August Photo: Instagram/thehughjackman

According to Vogue, Anna Wintour toasted the professional athlete while joking about her obsession with tennis. At the request of the editor-in-chief, Hugh led the party in a rendition of Happy Birthday as a tennis-themed cake was brought out.

rogerbirthdayana

Vogue's Anna Wintour is a massive fan of the Swiss tennis player Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Kate's mum, Carole Middleton, isn't the only super fan of the Wimbledon champion. On Wednesday an article about Roger written by Anna Wintour was published on Tennis.com. The fashion icon penned, "Fan is quite an understatement. I have flown across the world for his tournaments; I've endured agony when he's been a set down and ecstasy when he's stormed back; I have even missed more than the occasional fashion show—all for the privilege of witnessing Roger play what is surely the greatest tennis of all time."

Anna added, "It's no secret that he’s appeared in Vogue about as often as Karlie Kloss. Everyone calls themselves Roger Federer fans. I consider myself a groupie."

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment