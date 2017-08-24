Inside Roger Federer's star-studded birthday party in New York The Wimbledon champion turned 36 on 8 August

Roger Federer had a grand slam belated birthday celebration in New York City on Tuesday. The Swiss tennis star, who turned 36 on 8 August, was treated to a fashionable fête hosted by pal and fan Anna Wintour at the Beekman's haute French restaurant, Augustine.

The dad-of-four was accompanied to the party by his wife Mirka. A number of A-listers came out for the intimate Manhattan affair including Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch, Baz Luhrman, Jon Hamm, Vera Wang, Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-lee Furness. The Wolverine star shared a photo with Roger and their respective wives at the soirée writing, "Awesome night celebrating RF! @rogerfederer."

Hugh and his wife (second from the right) celebrated the tennis star's birthday in NYC on 22 August Photo: Instagram/thehughjackman

According to Vogue, Anna Wintour toasted the professional athlete while joking about her obsession with tennis. At the request of the editor-in-chief, Hugh led the party in a rendition of Happy Birthday as a tennis-themed cake was brought out.

Vogue's Anna Wintour is a massive fan of the Swiss tennis player Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Kate's mum, Carole Middleton, isn't the only super fan of the Wimbledon champion. On Wednesday an article about Roger written by Anna Wintour was published on Tennis.com. The fashion icon penned, "Fan is quite an understatement. I have flown across the world for his tournaments; I've endured agony when he's been a set down and ecstasy when he's stormed back; I have even missed more than the occasional fashion show—all for the privilege of witnessing Roger play what is surely the greatest tennis of all time."

Anna added, "It's no secret that he’s appeared in Vogue about as often as Karlie Kloss. Everyone calls themselves Roger Federer fans. I consider myself a groupie."