Taylor Swift has announced she will be releasing a new single on Friday night, and her sixth album, Reputation, will be out in November. The star has stayed out of the spotlight for several months, and recently shut down all of her social media accounts only to return earlier this week, posting three cryptic videos of a snake on Twitter.

The We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together singer shared a snap of her album cover, which shows her dressed in a loose jumper and a chain choker, with her blonde locks slicked back in front of newspaper print featuring just her name. Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "I screamed and threw my phone while running around my house and woke my brother up oops," while another added: "SWIFTIES AROUND THE WORLD JUST EXPLODED!"

Taylor has remained out of the spotlight for the last few months

Others also pointed out that the font used for Taylor's cover album is very similar to one used on Kanye West's Life of Pablo merchandise. The two stars had a fall-out in 2016 after Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian, posted a series of Snapchat videos which revealed that the rapper had sought Taylor's permission for lyrics she later publicly criticised, leading Taylor to release a statement which read: "Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me [expletive] in his song? It doesn't exist because it never happened… Of course I wanted to like the song. I wanted to believe Kanye when he told me that I would love the song. I wanted us to have a friendly relationship. He promised to play the song for me, but he never did."